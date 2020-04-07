Critical Review: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) vs. State Street (NASDAQ:STT)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Foundation alerts:

This table compares First Foundation and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 19.36% 9.48% 0.90% State Street 18.14% 11.81% 1.06%

Volatility & Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Foundation and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 2 0 3.00 State Street 1 7 7 1 2.50

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.79%. State Street has a consensus target price of $73.93, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than State Street.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and State Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $290.54 million 1.58 $56.24 million $1.25 8.22 State Street $13.13 billion 1.50 $2.24 billion $6.17 9.00

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

State Street beats First Foundation on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.