Critical Survey: California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXEFF)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get California Resources alerts:

This table compares California Resources and Bellatrix Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.02 -$28.00 million $1.40 0.88 Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for California Resources and Bellatrix Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 2 1 1 0 1.75 Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,627.64%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -1.06% -26.12% 0.99% Bellatrix Exploration -394.39% -148.36% -70.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats Bellatrix Exploration on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.