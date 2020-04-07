CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSX. Cfra raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.52.

CSX stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

