Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Up 9.8%

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) was up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.61, approximately 364,981 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 443,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. Research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580. 44.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Curo Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Curo Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,516 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

