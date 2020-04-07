DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO)

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$452.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million.

