Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $26.63 on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.