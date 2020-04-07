Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.50.

DASTY stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.12. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $181.20.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Research analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

