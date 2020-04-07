Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $311.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 248,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

