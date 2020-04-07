DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DCCPF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of DCC stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $90.75.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.