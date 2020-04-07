Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce sales of $395.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $394.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.