Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni Select in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UNS. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$4.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35. The company has a market cap of $192.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$4.26 and a 12 month high of C$15.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.49.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$544.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.99 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.66%.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

