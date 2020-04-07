Desjardins Weighs in on Dollarama Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

TSE DOL opened at C$40.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.39. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$52.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.