Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Receives “Hold” Rating from UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 8,50 auf 6,70 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Neutral” belassen. Analyst Daniele Brupbacher rechnet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie bei dem Finanzinstitut mit mehr Ertragsdruck und teurer werdenden Risikoabsicherungen. Es sei nicht auszuschliessen, dass die Frankfurter in diesem Jahr wieder einen Verlust schreiben. Mit mit auf die Kapitalausstattung und die Bilanz stehe die Deutsche Bank aber besser da als noch wahrend der Weltfinanzkrise 2009./tih/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 19:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

DB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Sunday. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

