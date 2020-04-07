Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €155.30 ($180.58) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €145.02 ($168.63).

ETR DB1 opened at €125.10 ($145.47) on Friday. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 12 month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

