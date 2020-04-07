Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €14.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.77 ($27.64).

DEQ stock opened at €11.12 ($12.93) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 12-month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company has a market cap of $687.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.97.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

