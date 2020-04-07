Deutsche Wohnen’s (DTCWY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

