Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

FANG stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

