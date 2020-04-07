Dine Brands Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,837 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical volume of 450 call options.
In other news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:DIN opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $336.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.
DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
