Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,370 at HSBC

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price dropped by analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diploma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diploma to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,601.88 ($21.07).

Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,475 ($19.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,704.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,796.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

