Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Discovery Communications worth $48,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

