Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $90.15 on Monday. Docusign has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $54,559,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,468,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,758,335 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 357,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

