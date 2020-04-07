Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading Up 9.8%

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.72, approximately 185,755 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 275,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a market cap of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Also, CFO David A. Gardella bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $213,128 in the last 90 days. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

