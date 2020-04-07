DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.06 ($115.18).

Shares of Beiersdorf stock opened at €89.72 ($104.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.96. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

