Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Trading Up 9.8%

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price was up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $54.77, approximately 433,873 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 397,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after buying an additional 183,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,720,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

