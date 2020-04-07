Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETW opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

