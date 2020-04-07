El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Trading 9.2% Higher

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.54, 355,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 399,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $274.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

