Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.12.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $106.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,290. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,308 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $66,642,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

