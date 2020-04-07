Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €10.20 Price Target at HSBC

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENGI. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.54 ($18.07).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €9.51 ($11.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.27. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

