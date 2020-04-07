Epizyme Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPZM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $15.28 on Monday. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,285 shares of company stock valued at $391,749. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

