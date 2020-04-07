Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Up 9.9%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price was up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.28, approximately 1,069,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,135,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,285 shares of company stock worth $391,749 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Epizyme by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Epizyme by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

