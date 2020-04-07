Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.17.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$57.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. BCE has a 12-month low of C$46.03 and a 12-month high of C$65.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.07%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.