Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbia Sportswear’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $69.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

