Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$25.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

