Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

WETF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,925 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 201,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 609,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

