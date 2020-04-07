Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aphria Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aphria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.30 price target on the stock.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aphria in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.01.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $785.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.26. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aphria by 87.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Aphria by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

