Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

KMX opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 52.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.