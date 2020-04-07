Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CDK Global Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CDK Global in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

CDK opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $240,921,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,895,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,325,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

