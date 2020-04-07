Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Corning Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

NYSE:GLW opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

