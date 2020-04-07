Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kroger Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kroger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

