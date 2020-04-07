Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$81.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.69 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Stingray Digitl’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

