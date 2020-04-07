Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $13.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

