Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tronox Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Tronox in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Tronox stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,251,000 after buying an additional 620,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 2,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

