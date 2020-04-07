Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.81.

TSE ERO opened at C$10.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.95. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

