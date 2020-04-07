Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Stock Price Up 9.8% After Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.26, approximately 1,091,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,512,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

