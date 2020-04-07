Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Receives Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Eurocommercial Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

EUCMF stock opened at $10.45 on Friday.

About Eurocommercial Properties

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

