Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Trading Up 6.7% After Dividend Announcement

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.91, approximately 2,038,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,712,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Euronav by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,811 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Euronav by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 219,490 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

