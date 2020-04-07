Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Evolution Mining in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

