Excellon Resources Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Excellon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:EXN opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

