Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock. The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.52, 801,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,563,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.12.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,590,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.