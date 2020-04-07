FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBK stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $586.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

